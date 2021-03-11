Police investigating after COVID-19, White Lives Matter propaganda found in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of households found plastic bags with propaganda inside.

Police on Thursday said the plastic bags were filled with rocks and printed propaganda material on COVID-19 that also referenced White Lives Matter.

“These bags were found in the driveway of private residences, and no property damage occurred,” police said in the post. “The leaflets and inclusion of rocks appear to be similar to other incidents throughout Illinois this week. The handouts also include various websites that sell untested medical supplements. As the majority of the material appears to be aimed towards marketing a medical supplement that is shipped from Florida, it is not believed that the material originated from a local source and is instead part of a guerilla marketing campaign.”

Police ask any residents who may have home security camera footage or information related to this incident, to contact the police department at 309-734-8383.

The incident is currently under investigation.

### PRESS RELEASE ### Issued: Thursday, March 11th, 2021 On Thursday, March 11th, 2021, a number of households around... Posted by Monmouth Police Department on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.