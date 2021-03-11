Runners excited for Bix 7 Road Race to be in person again

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Runners throughout the Quad Cities and country got some exciting news this week, as the Quad-City Times Bix 7 is back on this year and in person! The 47th annual race will take place on July 24, 2021.

Runners are especially excited this year since the race went virtual in 2020. “Having it come back to the streets is just amazing. It’s something that people don’t think about, as being that bit of joy that being able to get together as a group and participate in the race is just huge,” explains Laurie McGrath, a chairperson for the race.

Running in the Bix for nine years, Kyle Ekberg says he’s overjoyed the race will be back this year, “it’s basically been the thing I measure my summer by. That fixed weekend is pretty much that on the calendar every year, no matter what.”

The race will be limited to 10,000 people on the course with staggered starts. Runners will need to wear face masks while in the corrals, and when they’re at the starting and finish lines. Spectators will still be allowed, but organizers remind them to continue to social distance and wear masks as well.

Ekberg says especially after working in groups of 15 to 50 for the past year, “10,000 seems like an entire population. But you know what’s great about it is we’ll be able to put measures in place that will still maintain the safety of the runners.” He says it will be easy to separate runners easily throughout the course.

The race will also keep the virtual running option from last year, allowing you to join from wherever you are. Organizers say last year, they had runners from all 50 states and seven different countries. “It’s just so exciting to me that we are having the opportunity to do this again. I don’t think we’ll ever get back to what normal really used to be, but we’re heading in that direction so I’m super happy about that,” says McGrath.

Ekberg says what he’s looking forward to most is looking back on this past year and celebrating by getting to do something “that is challenging and fun and unique.”

In the past, there have been as many as 20,000 runners in the Bix race. Organizers say they’re working closely with health officials and CDC protocols to keep their runners safe. McGrath says depending on the rate of vaccination and how state regulations are, they may even look at adding more runners to the race once it’s closer to July.

