Sanitary sewer repair to close portion of street in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Road work will begin on North Cherry Street in Galesburg on Monday, March 15.

City officials say weather permitting, the work will close a portion of the street down between North and Grove Streets starting at 7 a.m. on Monday. The work is expected to go until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Officials say this is for sanitary sewer repair.

They plan to have the northbound lane open during the hours of 5 p.m. - 7 a.m. and the block will be open to local traffic during working hours.

