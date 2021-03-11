Simple Tips for How to Reconnect

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Eric Rittmeyer, Mental Toughness & Emotional Intelligence Expert, joins PSL with some practical tips for reconnecting post-COVID. We’ve all spent so much time at home---mostly interacting with folks outside of our nuclear families using technology---here are some tips to help get you back out there and truly connect with others.

Keep Your Sense of Humor--our culture is full of outrage. Let’s get back to being funny.

Remember Names & Use Them---people love to hear others use their name

Learn to Listen---be a good listener! We always listen to formulate a response. Stop thinking about what to say after all the time.

Look People In The Eye---it’s an important non-verbal skill

Let’s Put The PHONE AWAY!---face down on the table is not good enough.

Eric Rittmeyer is a former US Marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence. He’s been a professional speaker for the past decade, and is a regular guest on many of the major television outlets. Eric’s also the author of the book The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets To Make Anyone Instantly Like You. He speaks to audiences all over the country, teaching executives and sales professionals how to overcome the limits brought on by fear and emotions, and replace them with clear, concise critical thinking that gets results.

Eric Rittmeyer, Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Expert

Email eric@mtspeaker.com

Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.