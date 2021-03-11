Advertisement

Simple Tips for How to Reconnect

Post-pandemic practical tips for socializing
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Eric Rittmeyer, Mental Toughness & Emotional Intelligence Expert, joins PSL with some practical tips for reconnecting post-COVID. We’ve all spent so much time at home---mostly interacting with folks outside of our nuclear families using technology---here are some tips to help get you back out there and truly connect with others.

  • Keep Your Sense of Humor--our culture is full of outrage. Let’s get back to being funny.
  • Remember Names & Use Them---people love to hear others use their name
  • Learn to Listen---be a good listener! We always listen to formulate a response. Stop thinking about what to say after all the time.
  • Look People In The Eye---it’s an important non-verbal skill
  • Let’s Put The PHONE AWAY!---face down on the table is not good enough.

Eric Rittmeyer is a former US Marine and an expert in the fields of mental toughness and emotional intelligence. He’s been a professional speaker for the past decade, and is a regular guest on many of the major television outlets. Eric’s also the author of the book The Emotional Marine – 68 Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Secrets To Make Anyone Instantly Like You. He speaks to audiences all over the country, teaching executives and sales professionals how to overcome the limits brought on by fear and emotions, and replace them with clear, concise critical thinking that gets results.

Eric Rittmeyer, Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Expert

Email eric@mtspeaker.com

Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol
When will the third stimulus checks arrive?
Police Lights
Arrests made after crash in Moline
26th St. and 12th Ave. were blocked off for some time but are now open to traffic.
Police respond to confirmed gunfire incident on 12th Avenue in Moline
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said she is stepping-down earlier than anticipated, in...
Scott County Auditor, Roxanna Moritz, stepping down
Davenport Police have blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Davenport sees three separate gunfire incidents in less than nine hours

Latest News

Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of...
Police investigating after COVID-19, White Lives Matter propaganda found in Monmouth
Irish Dance Classes in Bishop Hill, IL.
Irish Dance Classes
stimulus checks
Covid relief bill gets sent to President Joe Biden for his signature
Irish Flair Brunch at Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport.
Irish Flair Brunch