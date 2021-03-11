Advertisement

State-run COVID testing in Rock Island Co. canceled

Rock Island County Health Department officials on Thursday announced the state-run COVID-19 testing sites have been canceled this month.
Rock Island County Health Department officials on Thursday announced the state-run COVID-19 testing sites have been canceled this month. (File)(KCRG-TV9)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Health Department officials on Thursday announced the state-run COVID-19 testing sites have been canceled this month.

“This does not mean that COVID is “over”,” health officials said in the announcement. “Please continue to wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.”

Officials say if you need a test or if you feel sick they ask you to reach out to your healthcare provider for testing or for a visit.

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Thursday, March 11, 2021

