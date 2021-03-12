Advertisement

911 outage in Jo Daviess County

The new system will allow people to text 911 instead of calling
The new system will allow people to text 911 instead of calling
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County 911 center is currently experiencing “operational difficulties.” Officials say all wireless and land 911 calls will transfer to their backup center in Whiteside County, where the corresponding assistance will be dispatched.

Another call option for those in Jo Daviess County is 815-777-2141.

This is a developing story, we will update with details.

