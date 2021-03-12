Advertisement

Clinton County 911 Outage

Officials working to restore service
911 outage in Clinton County
911 outage in Clinton County(Phil Anderson)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Officials in Clinton County want the public to be aware of a major 911 outage Thursday night. A fiber optic line was cut and service is out county-wide. Officials say Centurylink is working to fix the problem, but in the meantime, people with landline phones will not be able to call 911 in the event of an emergency. However, you should be able to use a cell phone to dial 911. Officials say if you don’t have a cell phone and have an emergency, reach out to a neighbor or relative with a cell phone who can call 911 for you.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol
When will the third stimulus checks arrive?
Police Lights
Arrests made after crash in Moline
26th St. and 12th Ave. were blocked off for some time but are now open to traffic.
Police respond to confirmed gunfire incident on 12th Avenue in Moline
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said she is stepping-down earlier than anticipated, in...
Scott County Auditor, Roxanna Moritz, stepping down
Davenport Police have blocked off Gaines Street between 14th and 15th Street.
Davenport sees three separate gunfire incidents in less than nine hours

Latest News

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition
Quad Cities health officials concerned over rising COVID-19 cases
The new system will allow people to text 911 instead of calling
911 outage in Jo Daviess County
Mayor Stephanie Acri discusses the issues with challenger Sangeetha Rayapati
Moline mayoral race debate
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments