Crews investigating after report of fire in Bettendorf

An area was blocked off in Bettendorf following a report of a possible fire.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - An area was blocked off in Bettendorf following a report of a possible fire.

The area of Manchester and Tam-O-Shanter drives was blocked while crews investigated Friday afternoon.

The back of the home appeared to have extensive damage from what our crews could see at the scene.

TV6 is working to get more information and we will update this story as that information becomes available.

