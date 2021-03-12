Advertisement

Former UTHS resource officer sentenced to probation, jail in child porn case

A former United Township High School (UTHS) student resource officer has been charged with child pornography. This is according to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office. Officials with the office say an investigation began in August 2019 regarding Officer Kirk DeGreve. This was started by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office after a complaint was made. (KWQC/Illinois State Police)(KWQC)
By Tara Gray
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former resource officer at United Township High School was sentenced Friday to 90 days in jail and 30 months of probation for possessing child pornography.

Kirk A. DeGreve, 48, of Moline, must register as a sex offender, Judge Norma Kauzlarich ordered during a 30-minute sentencing hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said before the judge handed down the sentence.

DeGreve pleaded guilty in October to unlawful possession of child pornography, a Class 3 felony. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful possession of child pornography.

The Illinois State Police was contacted in August 2019 by then-East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds to conduct an independent criminal investigation of a suspected inappropriate relationship between DeGreve and a then-17-year-old UTHS student, according to state police.

DeGreve was immediately removed from the school and reassigned to patrol duties during the investigation, according to state police. He was later placed on administrative leave.

He was arrested on Jan. 23, 2020, in Springfield.

