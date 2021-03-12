Advertisement

Friday 50s with early sun then more clouds

More rain likely by Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Highs will again reach the 50s and this afternoon there will be heavier cloud cover. For Saturday we will see one extra day with more temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. More clouds are expected Sunday with highs in the 40s and the chance for rain. The rain will start early in the day Sunday and by late Sunday there will be cool enough temperatures to support a wintry mix and snow. As of right now for the morning commute Monday there will be a wintry mix/snow falling in some areas. The good news is that although we do have winter weather later this weekend, the melting will be quick as afternoons will be in the 40s after.

TODAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 56°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 56°. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of...
Police investigating after COVID-19, White Lives Matter propaganda found in Monmouth
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Police Lights
Arrests made after crash in Moline
U.S. Capitol
When will the third stimulus checks arrive?
911 outage in Clinton County
Clinton County 911 service restored

Latest News

Sunday AM Showers
Friday 50s with early sun then more clouds
Sunday AM Showers
Weekend plans 2021
Cloudier Saturday
Friday 50s with early sun then more clouds
Cloudier Saturday
Friday 50s