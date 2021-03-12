Friday 50s with early sun then more clouds

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Friday is starting out with clearer skies and temperatures will be in the 30s for most of us early this morning. Highs will again reach the 50s and later into the afternoon there will be an increase in clouds. For Saturday we will see one extra day with more temperatures in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. More clouds are expected Sunday with highs in the 40s and the chance for rain. The rain will start early in the day Sunday and by late Sunday there will be cool enough temperatures to support a wintry mix and snow. As of right now for the morning commute Monday there will be a wintry mix/snow falling in some areas. The good news is that although we do have winter weather later this weekend, the melting will be quick as afternoons will be in the 40s after.

TODAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 56°. Wind: N 0-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 31°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 56°. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.