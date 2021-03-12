Advertisement

Health department resources for TV6 viewing area counties

A list of the health department’s Facebook page and websites in the TV6 viewing area.
A list of the health department’s Facebook page and websites in the TV6 viewing area.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Here is a list of the health department’s Facebook page and websites in the TV6 viewing area.

COVID-19 Resources
Vaccine information in the TV6 viewing area
Tracking the Curve

To see a list of health departments by city or zip code you can find that at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of...
Police investigating after COVID-19, White Lives Matter propaganda found in Monmouth
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Police Lights
Arrests made after crash in Moline
U.S. Capitol
When will the third stimulus checks arrive?
911 outage in Clinton County
Clinton County 911 service restored

Latest News

Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
How vaccine makers are fighting coronavirus variants
Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
2 ways to combat coronavirus variants
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’