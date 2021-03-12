Advertisement

Illinois launches call center to assist with vaccine appointments

Illinois Dept. of Public Health
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday the launch of a Vaccine Appointment Call Center to help Illinois residents set up appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. The call center will especially help those who “do not have access to or who have difficulty navigating online services.”

The Department of Public Health says it’s crucial to set up an easily accessible call center as the state begins receiving more vaccines from the federal government and appointments will become more available.

“We want to make sure our most vulnerable populations, such as our seniors and individuals in heavily impacted communities who may not have access to online services, are able to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” says IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “While vaccine is still limited, our allocations are increasing significantly and we want all Illinoisans to have access as quickly and easily as possible.”

The call center is open seven days a week from 6 am to midnight. Officials say there are approximately 500 agents answering calls, with the ability to expand “during peak periods.” There are agents available to help in English, Spanish, and other languages.

Callers will need to provide the call agent with their name, address, email (if available), mobile phone number, date of birth, and eligibility. Officials emphasize financial information should not and will not be asked for. The call center will also not share any information with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The toll-free Vaccine Appointment Call Center phone number is 833-621-1284 and can take TTY calls.

