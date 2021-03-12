Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,763 new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths Friday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 1,763 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

 The deaths include a McDonough County woman in her 60s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,206,172 people have tested positive for the virus and 20,901 people have died.

As of Thursday night, 1,128 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 240 were in the intensive care unit and 108 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.6%.

IDPH also reported that 3,791,273 COVID-19 vaccines were administered, and 1,369,534 people, 10.75% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,121 doses.  On Thursday, 110,570 doses were reportedly administered statewide.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

