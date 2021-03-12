Advertisement

Iowa long term care facilities to allow visitation for all residents

(Source: WIS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa long term care facilities will allow indoor visitation at all times and for all residents regardless of vaccination status of the resident or visitor.

The Iowa Department of Public Health made the announcement on Friday.

It comes as Iowa is nearing one million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered and 139,142 doses have been administered in long term care facilities for staff and residents. More than three million doses have been administered in nursing homes nationwide.

The updated guidance comes from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and allows for the safe expansion of visitation.

“Spending time with loved ones and seeing them in person is critical to overall well-being. This past year has been incredibly challenging and hard on older Iowans and their loved ones. This is great news and one more step closer to normal,” said Kelly Garcia, Director of the Department of Human Services and Department of Public Health interim director.

Scenarios that would limit visitation include:

  • Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated;
  • Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions;
  • Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of...
Police investigating after COVID-19, White Lives Matter propaganda found in Monmouth
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Police Lights
Arrests made after crash in Moline
U.S. Capitol
When will the third stimulus checks arrive?
911 outage in Clinton County
Clinton County 911 service restored

Latest News

Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
How vaccine makers are fighting coronavirus variants
Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
2 ways to combat coronavirus variants
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
A list of the health department’s Facebook page and websites in the TV6 viewing area.
Health department resources for TV6 viewing area counties
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’