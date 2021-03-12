Iowa officials report 486 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 486 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, at least 341,907 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,630 have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

Total individuals tested: 1,591,289 (4,218,175 total tests)

Total recovered: 323,633

Hospitalizations: 168, up two from Thursday

ICU patients: 36

Admitted over the last 24 hours: 41

On a ventilator: 13

As of Friday afternoon, 1,031,062 doses - 990,517 to Iowa residents - of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state. According to the state website, 661,429, 20.96% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, and 350,852, 11.12% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

