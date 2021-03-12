Missouri Valley Conference Tournament returns with major changes

MOLINE, IL (KWQC) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament was cancelled in 2020.

Taking away 27 seniors opportunity to play in their last tournament.

In response to the cancellation these seniors were recognized by the City of Moline and named in the mayoral proclamation when the City of Moline declared March 8-14th as Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Week.

The 2021 tournament made some major changes, requiring all MVC coaches, staff and participants to be tested for COVID-19 prior to the tournament.

They also have to be tested each day of the week-long event.

The Taxslayer Center has also implemented protocols for cleaning, disinfectant and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

“We got shut down, we went home, then we spent the next year trying to figure out how to operate sports in a pandemic, and I cannot begin to describe the complexity of that challenge but here we are, a year later and were going to be playing basketball games,” said Patti Viverito, Senior Associate Commission of MVC.

Only 50 spectators are allowed in the building, that includes the participants immediate family.

“The saddest development that were having to deal with this year, is that we cant have the fans that we would like to have in the building, because we know the interest in the tournament is so strong, not just with the members and institutions but with the community at large and we don’t have tickets for the general public, and that’s really sad,” said Viverito.

Fans can watch the MVC Tournament through ESPN Plus.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.