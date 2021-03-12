MVC Women’s Basketball Championship staying in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Missouri Valley Conference will continue to bring the MVC Women’s Basketball Championship to the Quad Cities for the next three years.

Conference officials along with Visit Quad Cities and the TaxSlayer Center announced the extension Friday morning.

The championships will be held at the TaxSlayer Center each year taking place March 10-13, 2022; March 9-12, 2023; and March 14-17, 2024.

This tournament has been held in the Quad Cities since 2016.

“From day one, it has been clear that this has been a true partnership with Visit Quad Cities, TaxSlayer Center and the Missouri Valley Conference,” said Patty Viverito, MVC Senior Associate Commissioner. “We are elated to call Moline, the Quad Cities and TaxSlayer home for our championship for at least three more years.”

The Missouri Valley Conference consists of 10 teams – Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, and Valparaiso.

