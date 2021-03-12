Advertisement

Officials investigating a body found in Mississippi River

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) - Authorities in Carroll County have identified a body found near the edge of the Mississippi River on Wednesday.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says they received a 911 call Wednesday morning for a report of a body found along Miller’s Boat Landing just four miles north of Savanna.

Crews responded and found the body of 46-year-old Keith Heidenreich of Freeport, Illinois.

Authorities say the death is suspicious and they ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office or Carroll County Crime Stoppers.

Multiple agencies assisted including the Savanna Police and Fire Department, Savanna Community Ambulance, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, JoDaviess County Sheriff’s office, and the Carroll County Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story.

