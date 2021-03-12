Quad Cities health officials concerned over rising COVID-19 cases

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One year ago, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. Local health experts say the past few weeks have been better with the Quad Cities in terms of vaccines, but we’ve been trending up in positive cases. Illinois Department of Health also announced they’re temporarily closing their COVID-19 testing site in Rock Island County.

Dr. Louis Katz, medical director of the Scott County Health Department says the recent increase in cases may not look like a big change, “but it’s extremely worrisome given rapid increases nationally and regionally in the circulation of variant viruses, most particularly, what’s called the UK variant, which is probably 50% more transmissible than what we call ‘wild type’ that we’ve been dealing with since Spring and Summer. Early data that’s becoming a little bit easier to believe also suggests it may increase the case fatality rate by as much as 50%.”

Nearly 50,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Scott County and around 40,000 doses in Rock Island County. Nita Ludwig, an administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department says she hopes temporarily canceling the testing site won’t negatively affect our area. “It was really just a matter of the testing has been lower in Rock Island County the last few times the test site has been here. So, we have just reallocated those resources to other counties for now. It is temporary,” adds Ludwig.

In November, about 400 people were getting tested daily at the Rock Island County testing site. Now, there are about 100 people each day. Ludwig says if the testing site is needed again, they will request it.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel right now. But if we don’t double down on the NPI’s, or non-pharmaceutical interventions, that light’s going to turn out to be a train coming at us,” emphasizes Dr. Katz.

Health officials continue to urge you to maintain the safety practices throughout this past year. Only those who have been fully vaccinated can be without a mask with others who have also been fully vaccinated.

If you need a COVID-19 test, officials say you can reach out to your healthcare provider or visit Rock Island County Health Department’s Partner Community Healthcare.

