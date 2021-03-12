Advertisement

Rock Island mayoral debate

Conducted by the Dispatch-Argus(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Consolidate Election is coming up and among the races on the ballot, is the contest for Rock Island mayor. The Dispatch-Argus held a forum between Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and banker and community activist, Thurgood Brooks.

The two discussed several issues, including a proposal by a private company to take over the city’s public water system.

“It’s our responsibility as residents to ensure providing services to residents and not privatizing cause we understand by privatizing, especially water--that’s a need. If we privatize that we run the risk of our residents to pay more--we’re not for profit,” said Thurgood Brooks.

“I agree. The main purpose of a city is to provide service - police, fire, water sewer and streets and so I believe that the city should be in those businesses. Now, I also believe that we owe the citizens a thorough investigation of what options are out there,” said Mayor Thoms.

The election is April 6th, but early voting in Rock Island County started Friday.

You can watch more of the Dispatch-Argus debate at this link: https://qconline.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/watch-now-2021-rock-island-mayoral-debate/video_3e0246ef-494d-5210-bf5f-24c7ca5c60c3.html

