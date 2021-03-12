TV6 Opens Up: What we’ve learned from the pandemic

(KWQC) - It has been a year since COVID-19 was categorized as a global pandemic and TV6 wanted to ask our viewers, and ourselves, what we all have learned from this pandemic.

While 2020 was an unforgettable year for many, some good came out of the year for many people.

Did you learn a new hobby? Get to spend more quality time with your significant other? Enjoyed more pet cuddles? Let us know what you learned from the pandemic below in our Facebook post.

You can also see what we at TV6 have learned about ourselves below too.

Sharon DeRycke - Anchor: “I think we can all agree, we never want to go through a pandemic ever again. But I have learned that not everything associated with the last year has been horrible. I’ve learned you don’t always have to go “out” to have a good time. You can enjoy time in your own home, with your family, playing games, sitting out by a fire or just having good conversations. It’s been a year to really get to know each other again and enjoy each other’s company.”

Stephanie Hedrick - TV6 News Director: “One word sums up 2020 for me – discovery. My 5-year-old son started Kindergarten. Like many parents, my husband and I worried on how this “first impression” of school would impact his long-term education and love for learning. Also, like many parents, the experience of balancing work and school lessons was humbling to say the least. I am happy to say the experiences have lead to deep conversations with him and to a great relationship with his teacher and school that I didn’t expect to have. As for me, an individual, I’ve learned to embrace my failures, my discomfort, and my pain. There is no sense in masking it. And, in doing so, I’ve discovered more about myself and my voice – what am I passionate about, where can I contribute more, etc. “Finding our voices,” has been one of the most exciting themes I’ve seen come out of 2020. It’s something I hope will continue and that the discomfort and hardships we’ve seen/experienced will lead to long-term change for good.”

Kayla Trail - TV6 Digital Director: “For many, 2020 will be an unforgettable year due to the pandemic and for me, it’s because it is the year I lost my mother and welcomed my son. My mother passed away at the start of the pandemic and then in the summer, my husband and I welcomed our firstborn, Kenneth. While I may look back on 2020 and see everything my family had to forfeit and miss out on - as corny as it sounds - we came out stronger. We’re closer now than we have ever been and I’ve learned to cherish those around me more than I did pre-pandemic. I reach out to my grandparents more, my long-distance friends more. My relationships with my husband, my family and my friends are stronger from this and for that I am grateful. I’ve also learned the importance of mental health and how addressing it is never something to be ashamed of. Help is always available to those who need it .”



