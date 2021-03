MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is hosting its monthly food drive this Sunday, March 14 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

The ICQCC is located at 6005 34th Ave. Moline, IL 61265.

Organizers say all are welcome, and they hope to support Quad Cities families during these difficult times.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.