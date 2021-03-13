Advertisement

Girl Scouts Give Cookies to Community Heroes

Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--

As the Girl Scouts celebrate their 109th anniversary this month, the “Cookies for Community Heroes” program is featured as performed by our local troops within the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois. The initiative continues through the end of the month of March 2021. Care to share weekends are planned---donations for each of the three upcoming weekend will go to military, essential workers, and school staffs (see below!). Watch the interview with Maura Warner to learn more.

Girl Scout troops give back to community heroes with cookie donations.
Girl Scout troops give back to community heroes with cookie donations.(none)

