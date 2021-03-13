Iowa officials report 500+ new COVID-19 cases, three deaths over 24 hours
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 556 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, at least 342,463 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,633 have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.8%.
As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday:
- Total individuals tested: 1,594,289 (4,234,896 total tests)
- Hospitalizations: 182 up 14 from Friday
- ICU patients: 41
- Admitted over the last 24 hours: 40
- On a ventilator: 17
