Iowa officials report 500+ new COVID-19 cases, three deaths over 24 hours

The 14-day positivity rate was 3.8%.
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 556 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, at least 342,463 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,633 have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.8%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday:

  • Total individuals tested: 1,594,289 (4,234,896 total tests)
  • Hospitalizations: 182 up 14 from Friday
  • ICU patients: 41
  • Admitted over the last 24 hours: 40
  • On a ventilator: 17

