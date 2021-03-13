Latest QC Live Logo by Artist Brian Buckles

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quad Cities Live invites area artists to submit their work. In particular, we want to see area artists create new versions of the show’s logo! If you are an artist that wishes to submit work and an updated logo, send us images of your work and logo inquiries to qcl@kwqc.com. Our producers will contact you about guidelines.

That’s exactly what Brian Buckles did. He is associated with Quad Cities Arts and is an artist that primarily features marine life. He beautifully included a shark swimming through the “Q” of the logo. Watch the video to learn more about Buckles who currently has work on display at the Quad Cities International Airport. See his website here.

