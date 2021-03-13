Advertisement

Latest QC Live Logo by Artist Brian Buckles

Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quad Cities Live invites area artists to submit their work. In particular, we want to see area artists create new versions of the show’s logo! If you are an artist that wishes to submit work and an updated logo, send us images of your work and logo inquiries to qcl@kwqc.com. Our producers will contact you about guidelines.

That’s exactly what Brian Buckles did. He is associated with Quad Cities Arts and is an artist that primarily features marine life. He beautifully included a shark swimming through the “Q” of the logo. Watch the video to learn more about Buckles who currently has work on display at the Quad Cities International Airport. See his website here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating a body found in Mississippi River
An area was blocked off in Bettendorf following a report of a possible fire.
Crews investigating after fire in Bettendorf
A former United Township High School (UTHS) student resource officer has been charged with...
Former UTHS resource officer sentenced to probation, jail in child porn case
Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of...
Police investigating after COVID-19, White Lives Matter propaganda found in Monmouth
Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition
Quad Cities health officials concerned over rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
Girl Scouts Give Cookies to Community Heroes
Quad Cities Cultural Trust
Quad Cities Cultural Trust
MVC is Back in QC
MVC is Back in the QC
"Mask Up" St. Patrick's Day Bash at MVF
“Mask Up” St. Patrick’s Day Bash at MVF