“Mask Up” St. Patrick’s Day Bash at MVF
Plus other QCA Irish happenings
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
The MVF is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day “Mask Up” Bash this weekend, March 12-13, after a COVID cancellation last year. Here’s what’s happening with Michael Tilka doing a live interview with Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Other weekend events (and postponed events) are mentioned in the segment.
