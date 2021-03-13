Advertisement

“Mask Up” St. Patrick’s Day Bash at MVF

Plus other QCA Irish happenings
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The MVF is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day “Mask Up” Bash this weekend, March 12-13, after a COVID cancellation last year. Here’s what’s happening with Michael Tilka doing a live interview with Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Other weekend events (and postponed events) are mentioned in the segment.

St. Pat's Bash at MVF 2021 Info
