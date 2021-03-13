“Mask Up” St. Patrick’s Day Bash at MVF

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The MVF is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day “Mask Up” Bash this weekend, March 12-13, after a COVID cancellation last year. Here’s what’s happening with Michael Tilka doing a live interview with Shawn Loter, General Manager of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

Other weekend events (and postponed events) are mentioned in the segment.

St. Pat's Bash at MVF 2021 Info (none)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.