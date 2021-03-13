Mild Today, Cooler with rain possible Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We’ll start your Saturday with some sun, followed by clouds gradually on the increase during the day. Look for highs ranging from the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Conditions become a little more active tonight, with rain developing after midnight and continuing into Sunday. Expect a brief break followed by more rain arriving by afternoon into the evening. As colder air moves into the region, we may see a change to a wintry mix of rain and snow for the northern portions of our viewing area overnight into Monday. Looks like cool and dry weather will continue through Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High: 58°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and blustery with a chance for showers developing late. Low: 35°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain likely in the morning, and again by afternoon. High: 49°. Wind: E 15-25 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.