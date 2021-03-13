Advertisement

Missouri Valley Conference Bradley-Missouri State game cancelled at TaxSlayer Center

TaxSlayer Center
TaxSlayer Center
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - The Missouri Valley Conference announced the Bradley-Missouri State semifinal game will not be played on Saturday afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The contest for the 2021 MVC Women’s Basketball Championship was scheduled for 1 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. TV6 will update this story with any new information.

