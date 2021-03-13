MVC is Back in the QC

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The TaxSlayer Center in Moline is hosting the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Women’s Basketball Tournament from March 11 – 14. Morgan Ottier interviews Visit Quad Cities’ Dave Herrell about this year’s event and how “Hoops In The Heartland” will continue to be held in the Quad Cities in the future.

The 2021 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Fans can watch all the tournament games live online on The Valley on ESPN via ESPN+.

The tournament can also be followed on this website or by the Hoops in the Heartland app.

