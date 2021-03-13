QC pharmacy technician administers vaccine to her parents, family advocates for more to get the shot

MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - A Quad City family shared a special moment this week. Jasmin Anderson, a pharmacy technician at Walgreens in Moline, administered the COVID vaccine to her parents.

“I kept bringing the idea to my mom like, ‘Mom wouldn’t it be cool if I did your vaccine?’ So we ended up having some extra doses leftover so my pharmacy manager, her name is Kelly, said, ‘Hey Jasmin why don’t you call your mom and see if she wants to come in?’”

For her parents, it was a special day.

“My husband goes ‘Can you believe this? Our daughter is giving us the covid vaccine, do you know how huge that is?’ I did but when he said it he was almost in tears so I was like ‘This is pretty huge,’” says Jasmin’s mother, Regina Muskeyvalley.

“It’s extra special that I could do this for my mom and dad and to feel like I had something to do with encouraging them to take that next step,” says Jasmin.

The family is now advocating for others to get vaccinated who might be hesitant, especially those in the African-American community.

“It’s history. We have had so much history throughout the last 300 years where black people have been guinea pigs to different experiments. I think that’s why our community, the black community, and I won’t just say the black community, the community of color do not want to do it and it’s mainly the 16 to 50 age group. They are the ones who have really gotten the depth of that history. Some of our parents, our grandparents have told us stories about the different experiments that have been done,” says Regina, “History is history and you can’t change that.”

The family say getting vaccinated is crucial as the next step in the pandemic.

“The black community, we are tight knit. Most families are very tight knit and they like to run in and out of grandma’s house and auntie’s and uncle’s houses and cousin’s houses and to keep everybody protected, it’s just the best thing to do,” says Muskeyvalley.

Anderson says she wants to be a role model in her community and share her vaccine experience with others in hopes they will get vaccinated too.

“If someone can look at me and say, ‘Hey Jasmin got her vaccine and look at her now she’s fine’ then maybe it will encourage others to do the same. So that’s what I’m trying to do is just spread positivity and let people know whatever knowledge that I have that might help them and if I can I always will,” Jasmin says.

