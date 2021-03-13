Advertisement

Quad Cities Cultural Trust

Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn interviews Jen Dobrunz, Executive Director, with Quad Cities Cultural Trust where the slogan is “Culture Matters Here”. Watch the interview to learn more about QCCT and it’s mission...and how YOU can support the trust.

In the interview we learn that the trust was formed in 2007 to develop an endowment in support of the region’s 6 core cultural assets: Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum of History and Natural Science, QC Arts, Quad City Botanical Center, Quad City Symphony Orchestra, and River Music Experience.

Thanks to robust contributions from the business community and private individuals, the QCCT is becoming one of the most powerful funding entities in our region. All this works toward ensuring a thriving arts and culture scene in the future that:

  • Attracts and retains young families and professionals
  • Contributes significantly to our area’s economic development
  • Intentionally improves our community’s quality of life

Quad Cities Cultural Trust / 2550 Middle Road /Suite 300 / Bettendorf IA / jen@qcct.org / 563-424-0472

