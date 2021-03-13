“We reject hate;” Police Chief speaks out on racist flyers spread through QCA

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple homes in various Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities area neighborhoods received flyers in their yards this week with hateful and misleading information. Monmouth and Galesburg Police took a stance and say this hateful speech is not tolerated in their cities.

“They’re very racially hateful, very divisive. The word I would use is a little bit unhinged. A lot of the information would appear to me that maybe the people that are writing these kinds of things are suffering some sort of mental illness. That would be my interpretation,” says Galesburg Police Chief Russ Idle.

The flyers headlining “All Lives Matter” claim they have the cure to COVID-19. The Police department blurred the misinformation when sending out a press release. The flyers were also seen distributed in Knoxville and Muscatine.

Chief Idle says whoever distributed the flyers wouldn’t be arrested, but he’s hoping to have a conversation with them and help them understand the city doesn’t tolerate this hatred. “People can say things and do things that most of us find outrageous and unacceptable but you have the right to say them. So, if this point as far as the sort of criminal offense, it would be maybe either a littering offense or positing hazardous material on the roadway offense... Galesburg is an inclusive community, and we reject hate and bigotry and racism and all of its forms. Again, people could say what they want to say, you have the right to say what you want. But so do the citizens of Galesburg,” says Chief Idle.

Over 40 flyers were reported in Galesburg, including in the Chief’s yard.

Police say if you found a flyer, you should check your security cameras for any identifiable information on whoever may be distributing them.

Anyone with information on these letters or who is responsible can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip. You can contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383.

