Advertisement

Cloudy, breezy overnight

Wintry Mix/Accumulating Snow Likely Monday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until 7 PM Monday for Accumulating snow and slick roads***

The weather is taking a turn with slightly cooler temperatures and winter weather on the way. For this evening windier conditions will persist and there will be a few passing showers through the area. By later tonight the precipitation will change in northern counties to a rain/snow mix. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in Carroll, Dubuque, Jackson and Jo Daviess counties from 7 AM Monday to 7 PM Monday while other counties are from 4 AM to 4 PM Monday. These will be in effect for snowfall and sleet accumulations with this next system. Early Monday eastern counties will see a rain/snow mix and some sleet longer while western counties see snow. By late morning Monday everyone will see snow, and this will push to the northeast through the afternoon. Accumulations will be higher to the northwest of the Quad Cities, where some could see 3 to 6 inches. Near the Quad Cities there will be 1 to 3 inches. This will be a heavy wet snow, so it may be harder to shovel if needed. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 30s. Tuesday highs will be in the 40s again.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain/snow mix overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: E 15-25+ mph.

MONDAY: Breezy, cooler, rain/snow, sleet changing to snow by afternoon. 1″ to 3″ snow accumulations possible. High: 37°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, calming winds. Low: 31°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for our northern counties from 4 AM until 7 PM Monday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for our northern counties from 4 AM until 7 PM Monday(KWQC)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A few sprinkles possible. High: 52°. Wind: E 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain or a rain/sleet/freezing rain/snow mix overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain, snow and/or sleet during the early morning hours, changing to all snow. 1″ to 3″ snow accumulations possible in the QC Metro. High: 37°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Missouri Valley Conference Bradley-Missouri State game canceled at TaxSlayer Center, Missouri...
Missouri Valley Conference Bradley-Missouri State game canceled at TaxSlayer Center, Missouri State drops from tournament
37-year-old Troy Pokorny was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after...
Man gets prison for hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.
Officials investigating a body found in Mississippi River

Latest News

Cloudy and quiet today/Wintry mix changes to snow early Monday. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in...
Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler for Sunday
Cloudy and quiet today/Wintry mix changes to snow early Monday. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in...
Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler for Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday
Cloudy and quiet today/Wintry mix changes to snow early Monday. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in...
Your First Alert Forecast