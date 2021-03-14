Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler for Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until 7 PM Monday for Accumulating snow and slick roads***

We’re about to enter into an active period of weather with a chance for several different types of precipitation. Look for mostly cloudy and breezy conditions, with a chance for rain, mainly in our southern and western counties. Temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the 40′s to low 50′s. That rain should overspread the region by late afternoon/early evening, before changing to snow north and northwest, and a rain/snow mix along I-80 and the metro QC, and light to moderate rain in our southern counties. Accumulations could range from as little as 1″ to 3″ around the metro, to as much as 6″ for the northwestern part of the region. This could make for slippery road conditions and visibility issues, just in time for the Monday morning commute. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for our northern counties from 4 AM until 7 PM Monday. Precipitation should exit by afternoon, but slick spots will persist into the evening hours.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. some light rain possible south. High: 52°. Wind: E 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain/sleet/snow mix overnight, becoming all snow toward morning. Low: 32°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain, snow and/or sleet during the morning hours, changing to snow. 1″ to 3″ snow accumulations possible. High: 37°. Wind: E 10-20+ mph.

