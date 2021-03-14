Cooler Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Heavier cloud cover overnight will lead to temperatures slightly warmer by the morning in the mid-30s. By the afternoon highs will be near 50 degrees. Sunday there will be a small chance for spotty showers to the southwest of the Quad Cities. Into the late evening is when more areas start to see a wintry mix/snow. By Monday morning everyone is seeing temperatures cool enough to support a wintry mix or snow, so slick spots on the Monday morning commute are possible. With windy conditions returning by Sunday morning and continuing through the afternoon Monday, there will be visibility issues while this precipitation falls. This will shift east through the morning and by the late afternoon dry conditions return for the day. Highs for the work week will mostly be in the 40s and lows will be near 30.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers developing late. Low: 37°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: On and off showers, windy. High: 52°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain changing to snow, windy. Low: 31°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

