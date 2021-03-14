Cooler with Rain Possible Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Temperatures this afternoon were well into the 50s across the board! Through the evening there will be an increase in clouds which will lead to temperatures slightly warmer by the morning in the mid-30s. Sunday morning there will be increase in rain chances. These will be on and off through the afternoon with highs near 50. Into the late evening is when some areas start to see a transition to a wintry mix/snow. By Monday morning everyone is seeing temperatures cool enough to support a wintry mix or snow, so slick spots on the Monday morning commute are possible. With windy conditions returning by Sunday morning and continuing through the afternoon Monday, there will be visibility issues while this precipitation falls. This will shift east through the morning and by the late afternoon dry conditions return for the day. Highs for the work week will mostly be in the 40s and lows will be near 30.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers developing late. Low: 37°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: On and off showers, windy. High: 52°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain changing to snow, windy. Low: 31°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.