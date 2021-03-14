Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.

By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A First Alert Day will be in effect Monday, starting at midnight and continuing until Monday at 7 PM for accumulating snow and slick roads. During this time, a system will move farther north into our area. As temperatures cool, showers that are present late Sunday will turn to a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow. By Monday morning windy conditions will still be present, so there will not only be slick roads but also reduced visibility, just in time for the morning commute. More areas near the Quad Cities north will see snowfall by late morning and into the early afternoon Monday. This will be a wet, heavy snow which will be more difficult for those that need to shovel. The heaviest snowfall accumulations will be to the north and northwest, with up to 6″+ accumulations. 1″ to 3″ totals will be possible around the QC Metro, while amounts will be limited in our southern counties due to more rain.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for our northern counties from 4 AM until 7 PM Monday
FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.
