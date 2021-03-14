Girl Scouts hold “Build Like A Girl” workshop during national women in construction week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Girl Scouts spent the day sawing, hammering, and spraying at a warehouse in Davenport as part of a “Build Like A Girl” workshop. The program encourages young women to get involved in construction. Bush Construction teamed up with the organization to coach the scouts through the process.

“By catching them at a younger age, like this workshop is for six through twelfth graders, they can see that there is a place for them in the trades and that it’s a viable option for them to consider,” says Stephanie Hintermeister, Pre-Construction Coordinator at Bush Construction.

Hintermeister says only 10.3% of people in the construction industry are women. She says that’s why building cat trees at events like the workshop is important to encourage young women to get involved.

“Many times girls are underrepresented in this field so to show girls that there are careers in this field and that they are capable of being in this field is a really cool moment for us, says Maura Werner, Vice President of Marketing at Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

She says it’s extra special to hold the workshop during national women in construction week and national girl scout week.

“We have the opportunity to take it to the next level and show them the technical skills of a field that maybe they weren’t so sure they had an opportunity in,” says Werner.

Girls are able to keep the cat scratching posts they made for their own pets or choose to donate it to a local animal shelter.

