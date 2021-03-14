Iowa officials report 200+ new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, at least 342,743 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,633 have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.8%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday:

Total individuals tested: 1,596,314 (4,240,043 total tests)

Hospitalizations: 160 down 22 from Saturday

ICU patients: 40

Admitted over the last 24 hours: 29

On a ventilator: 18

