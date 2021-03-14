Iowa officials report 200+ new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours
The 14-day positivity rate was 3.8%.
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, at least 342,743 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,633 have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.8%.
As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday:
- Total individuals tested: 1,596,314 (4,240,043 total tests)
- Hospitalizations: 160 down 22 from Saturday
- ICU patients: 40
- Admitted over the last 24 hours: 29
- On a ventilator: 18
