Advertisement

Iowa officials report 200+ new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

The 14-day positivity rate was 3.8%.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 280 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, at least 342,743 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,633 have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 3.8%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday:

  • Total individuals tested: 1,596,314 (4,240,043 total tests)
  • Hospitalizations: 160 down 22 from Saturday
  • ICU patients: 40
  • Admitted over the last 24 hours: 29
  • On a ventilator: 18

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
Missouri Valley Conference Bradley-Missouri State game canceled at TaxSlayer Center, Missouri...
Missouri Valley Conference Bradley-Missouri State game canceled at TaxSlayer Center, Missouri State drops from tournament
37-year-old Troy Pokorny was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after...
Man gets prison for hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy
Officials investigating a body found in Mississippi River
Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of...
‘We reject hate’: Police Chief speaks out on racist flyers spread throughout QCA

Latest News

The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
Scott County Health Department hosts vaccine clinic this week
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from midnight until 7 PM Monday
Cloudy and quiet today/Wintry mix changes to snow early Monday. A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in...
Your First Alert Forecast