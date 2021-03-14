Man gets prison for hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a hit-and-run crash last year that killed an 8-year-old boy. Television station KETV in Omaha, Nebraska, reports that 37-year-old Troy Pokorny was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. Police say Pokorny was behind the wheel when he hit 8-year-old Quintin Brownfield in a Council Bluffs intersection, then fled the scene as the boy lay on the ground bleeding from a head wound. The boy was rushed to a hospital in Omaha, where he died. Pokorny had originally been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

