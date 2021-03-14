Advertisement

Multiple agencies searching marina in Sterling

There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday afternoon.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday afternoon. A TV6 crew on scene says the Lee County and Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Police, and Sterling Fire Department are currently searching the water.

The Sterling Fire Department is searching the water by boat, into a wooded area that can’t be seen from the marina.

A passerby tells TV6 officials have been at the marina since around 4 p.m. More crews are continuing to arrive.

TV6 has reached out to officials for comment, we have not heard back yet.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials investigating a body found in Mississippi River
An area was blocked off in Bettendorf following a report of a possible fire.
Crews investigating after fire in Bettendorf
A former United Township High School (UTHS) student resource officer has been charged with...
Former UTHS resource officer sentenced to probation, jail in child porn case
Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of...
Police investigating after COVID-19, White Lives Matter propaganda found in Monmouth
Police are asking residents in Monmouth to check home security cameras after a number of...
‘We reject hate’: Police Chief speaks out on racist flyers spread throughout QCA

Latest News

37-year-old Troy Pokorny was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after...
Man gets prison for hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy
Police lights
Police investigate homicide in Sioux City apartment
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds makes her way to greet family members after delivering her Condition of...
Iowa extended contact tracing contract as cases plummeted
A mild afternoon, with highs in the 50's to near 60°, then rain chances Sunday, and a wintry...
Your First Alert Forecast