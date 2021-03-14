Police investigate homicide in Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man last year. The Sioux City Journal reports 36-year-old Roderick Banks entered the written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court. He’s been charged with the murder count and a count being a felon in possession of a firearm for the Nov. 1 shooting death of 33-year-old Solomon Blackbird near Park Place Apartments in Sioux City. Prosecutors say Banks confronted Blackbird and Blackbird’s girlfriend outside the apartment complex and shot Blackbird once in the chest. Police believe the shooting was related to a drug deal. Investigators say they recovered a handgun believed to be the murder weapon.

