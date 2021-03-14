QC airport sees increase in travelers as spring break kicks off amid COVID-19

MOLINE, Ill., (KWQC) - Many spring breakers are passing through the Quad City International Airport this week.

“As we look at our parking lots and terminals it certainly is looking a little bit fuller. I think another indication is what when we look at our departure and arrival schedules, those are also looking fuller than they have been in the last few months,” says Ashleigh Johnston, Marking Manager at the QC airport.

When the pandemic hit over spring break last year, the airport says they had only about four flights leaving per day. Now, they have about twelve.

“So it’s not quite back to our normal number but obviously the more demand there is the more flights that will be added back into our schedule,” says Johnston.

About a year ago, airport officials say they had about 3,000 passengers through the terminals. Usually, they would see about 60,000. Those numbers are slowly ticking up.

“Since about September we have been hovering right around 22 to 24 thousand passengers. That’s still about a 57 percent decline since 2019,” says Johnston.

Spring break comes as a welcome opportunity for the airport to rebound.

“We know there is a lot of pent up travel demand as well. People are ready to get back out, take those vacations, visit with friends and family, and so especially going into the summer time we would expect to see some growth above and beyond where we have been in the past few months,” Johnston says.

Allegiant air has added two more direct flights from Moline to Orlando for the spring break season. The airport requires passengers wear a mask and social distance whenever possible.

