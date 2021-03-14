Advertisement

Scott County Health Department hosts vaccine clinic this week

The Scott County Health Department announced a one-day vaccine clinic this week for priority groups.
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process.(Scott County Health Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department announced a one-day vaccine clinic this week for priority groups. The clinic will be on Wednesday, March 17, at NorthPark Mall at the former Sears department store. The health department said the Iowa Department of Public Health allocated 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine for distribution.

Registration for the clinic is for the following priority groups:

  • Individuals 65+ years of age
  • Individuals with disabilities and their attendant care staff (includes family member if providing attendant care)
  • Individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that put them at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness
  • Healthcare workers
  • PreK-12th grade school staff, early childhood educators, childcare workers

Registration begins Monday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m. You can register here: http://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov

Those who register are asked to bring a form of identification and registration for this clinic will only be available through the online link. The second dose will be given after 3 weeks for those who receive their vaccine at this clinic.

Tips on how to register can be found here.

