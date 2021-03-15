Cloudy, breezy overnight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Midnight until 7 PM Monday for Accumulating snow and slick roads***

The weather is taking a turn with slightly cooler temperatures and winter weather on the way. By later tonight the rain will change in northern counties to a rain/snow mix. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in Carroll, Dubuque, Jackson and Jo Daviess counties from 7 AM Monday to 7 PM Monday while other counties are from 4 AM to 4 PM Monday. These will be in effect for snowfall and sleet accumulations with this next system. Early Monday eastern counties will see a rain/snow mix and some sleet longer while western counties see snow. By late morning Monday everyone will see snow, and this will push to the northeast through the afternoon. Accumulations will be higher to the northwest of the Quad Cities, where some could see 3 to 6 inches. Near the Quad Cities there will be 1 to 3 inches. This will be a heavy wet snow, so it may be harder to shovel if needed. Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the 30s. Tuesday highs will be in the 40s again.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain/snow mix overnight. Low: 32°. Wind: E 15-25+ mph.

MONDAY: Breezy, cooler, rain/snow, sleet changing to snow by afternoon. 1″ to 3″ snow accumulations possible. High: 37°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, calming winds. Low: 31°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for our northern counties from 4 AM until 7 PM Monday (KWQC)

