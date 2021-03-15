COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for clinic in Milan
Several appointments are still available for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The mass vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan has several available appointments for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To register for the clinic, visit the Rock Island County Health Department’s website, or the department’s Facebook page.
These clinics are for the Moderna vaccine.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.