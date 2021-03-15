COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for clinic in Milan

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - The mass vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan has several available appointments for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register for the clinic, visit the Rock Island County Health Department’s website, or the department’s Facebook page.

These clinics are for the Moderna vaccine.

