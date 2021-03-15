Advertisement

Driver hits pedestrians in San Diego, 3 killed

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law enforcement official said at a news conference that six people were injured in addition to those killed.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - A vehicle struck several people in a tunnel Monday, killing three of them and injuring multiple others, officials said.

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law enforcement official said at a news conference that six people were injured in addition to those killed.

The vehicle left the road and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting several people.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was taken into custody and appeared to be driving impaired, the official said. The driver identified himself to responders and appeared to be giving aid to the people that were struck.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT DAY until 7 PM for wet snow/Slippery Roads.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.
There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
37-year-old Troy Pokorny was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after...
Man gets prison for hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
Scott County Health Department hosts vaccine clinic this week
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game

Latest News

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote COVID-19 rescue plan’s benefits
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
Defense in ex-cop’s trial fears impact of $27 million Floyd settlement
Vaccine
EXPLAINER: Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca shot
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois officials report 782 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths Monday