Hawkeyes to face off with Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Grand Canyon in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Iowa earned the No. 2 seed in the West Region, their highest seed in the last 34 years. Grand Canyon took the No. 15 seed. The winner will face either Oregon or VCU.

In a season like no other, we earned our highest seed in the last 34 years.



Let that sink in. #Hawkeyes | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5oX4qFQ8wu — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 14, 2021

The two teams will play next Saturday in Indianapolis, where the entire tournament is being held this year due to the pandemic.

Gonzaga was announced as the No. 1 seed in West Region on Sunday, setting up the potential for a showdown with the Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight.

No. 5 Iowa have gone 21-8 (14-6 in conference) this season, losing to Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Grand Canyon has a 17-6 record for the season, finishing 1st in the Western Athletic Conference.

Iowa hasn’t been to the Sweet 16 since 1999.

Watch below to see KCRG-TV9′s Phil Reed and Josh Christensen talk with former Hawkeye/current Big Ten Network announcer Jess Settles about the 2021 NCAA Tournament and make their bracket picks :

