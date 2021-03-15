Hilltop Campus Village director to retire in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The director of the Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport will be retiring on June 30.

Announced on Monday, the Hilltop Campus Village Board of Directors will be seeking a replacement as Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff will step down as of June 30.

“A great deal has been accomplished since the HCV’s founding, thanks to our volunteers, our working partnerships and support from Main Street Iowa”, said Tunnicliff. “There are some important projects going forward right now, but it doesn’t make sense to wait for a lull in the action to hand the reins to someone else.”

“Robert Lee, longtime President of the Board of Directors, put things in perspective. “Scott’s experience in community and economic development has been a tremendous asset to the Hilltop Campus Village, as has his ability to connect with people and develop solid working relationship. We understand and support his desire to retire, and are excited to move forward in finding a talented replacement.”

Jim Engle, Director, Iowa Downtown Resource Center, commented that “Scott Tunnicliff has been a steady influence on Hilltop Campus Village in his 11+ years as Executive Director. He has been a terrific promoter of the district and I will always remember him for his tenacious efforts to get development projects done. Plus, his support of our statewide Main Street efforts has been so important to us! He has made a genuine difference.”

Michael Wagler, Main Street Iowa’s State Coordinator, said “Scott’s work with the Hilltop district, program, and volunteers has been transformative to the future trajectory of the Hilltop Campus Village area. His professional experience and personal character has helped forge partnerships and relationships with the community that will be foundations for future success in the district.”

Scott added, “A lot of wonderful things have happened over the past decade – Harrison Loft Apartments, Brenton Lofts, our Urban Gardens, the Brewed Book, and lots of other small businesses adding to our amenity base - all told over $100 million in restoration, redevelopment and reinvestment. But it would be wrong of me to try and take credit for any of the many projects that have taken place; they are the result of people recognizing opportunities presented to them, and moving forward with vision.”

“Right now, great things are happening in the Hilltop Campus Village.” added Ted Galvin, chair of the HCV Economic Development Committee . “The Greatest Grains property at 1600 Harrison has been sold for redevelopment. There are big plans for re-use of the former banking branch at 1618 Main; residential conversions are taking place at 317 West 7th (the Roosevelt Apartments); 510 Brady (the Wupperman Block), 509/515 Ripley (Wohler Apartments), we expect to see some great creative re-use at 330 West 5th (the former Carl Cleve and Sons). There is a lot of work that has been done, and a lot left to do. "

Mr. Tunnicliff took the helm of the HCV in August 2009, when it was first organized, becoming its first Director. He has worked for 35 years in the fields of community and economic development, mostly in the Quad City area.

The Board has formed an Executive Search Task Force and will be circulating a job description to members of the community, various economic and community development organizations, and the Main Street Iowa.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit resumes online to director@hilltopcampusvillage.org. They may also be forwarded to Hilltop Campus Village, 122 East 15th Street, Davenport, IA 52803, ATTN: HCV Executive Search Tea”

